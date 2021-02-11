Ferdinand Police investigating catalytic converter theft

Police in Ferdinand are asking for help in identifying an individual involved in a catalytic converter theft.

Officers responded to the Comfort Inn parking lot in Ferdinand after a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Toyota 4Runner.

Security footage from the hotel showed a male walking from West Southview Drive (a dead-end road, south of the Comfort Inn) around 6:10 am on Wednesday, February 10th.

Police say the man is tall and skinny, and was wearing a loose dark-colored jacket.

Anyone with information about the select walking in the area is asked to call the Ferdinand Police Department at (812)-367-1806.