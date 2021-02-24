Huntingburg Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jasper

A Huntingburg resident was put behind bars after driving while intoxicated.

Tuesday night, Jasper Police Officers saw a vehicle driving with broken headlights. Officers stopped the vehicle, but it was slow to stop.

When officers talked to the driver, identified as 27-year-old Salena Anderson of Huntingburg, they saw that she showed signs of impairment.

An OWI Investigation was conducted and Anderson tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Anderson was arrested and charged with OWI with a passenger under the age of 18, a Level 6 Felony, OWI Endangerment, a Class A Misdemeanor, as well as OWI, a Class C Misdemeanor.