Princeton Man Pleads Guilty in False Informing Case

Another person involved in a kidnapping hoax has been sentenced.

45-year-old Joshua Thomas of Princeton pleaded guilty to false informing after he helped fake the kidnapping of 23-year-old Hannah Potts of Princeton.

Thomas and 34-year-old Maria Hopper of Princeton helped plan and execute a fake abduction of Potts back in July of 2020. Potts says it was a research experiment for a novel she was writing.

Potts was charged with false informing.

Thomas was sentenced to 270 days probation. Hopper pleaded guilty back in October of 2020 and was sentenced to probation and 80 hours of community service.

A hearing is set to take place on March 8th.