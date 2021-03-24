24K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

24,349 Hoosiers have become fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

In total, 1,042,768 residents have been fully vaccinated for the virus, as of Friday afternoon.

In Dubois County, 8,210 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,905 Daviess County residents are fully vaccinated.

1,616 residents in Martin County are now fully vaccinated

In Orange County, 4,020 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,280 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,409 Perry County residents are fully vaccinated.

3,092 residents in Spencer County are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 5,529 residents have been fully vaccinated.

2,672 Pike County residents are now fully vaccinated.

14,231 residents in Warrick County are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.