Jasper Man Arrested After Strangling His Son

A Jasper man was arrested after strangling his son.

On Saturday, Jasper Police got a call about a domestic battery incident.

When officers pulled up the scene, they learned that 41-year-old James Taves II had a verbal altercation with his juvenile son. The verbal altercation then turned physical.

Taves admitted to battering and strangling his juvenile son.

Taves was taken to and booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with a Level 6 Felony Count of Strangulation and a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Domestic Battery.