Michigan Man Arrested After Running from Cops in Spencer County

A Michigan man was put behind bars this week after driving over three times the legal alcohol limit.

Spencer County Sheriff Deputies began receiving calls about a wrong-way driver on I-64 driving east in the westbound lanes on Thursday night.

The caller told police that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and almost hit several vehicles head-on.

Police tried to stop the driver, identified as 54-year-old Kevin Degraff of Edwardsburg, Michigan, but he continued speeding, passing several cars.

State Troopers then placed a vehicle broadside blocking both lanes of travel at the 86 mile marker. Degraff stopped less than 45 feet away from the trooper’s vehicle.

Degraff appeared to be intoxicated, became belligerent, and resisted arrest.

He was transported to a local hospital, where officers obtained a warrant for a chemical test. This revealed Degroff was over three times the legal limit. Degraff was taken to the Perry County Detention Center on several felony charges.