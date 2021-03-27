Red Cross giving donors chance to win Indy 500 VIP experience

Giving blood could win you a trip to one of the biggest racing events of the year.

The Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR this spring to encourage people to give blood and platelets.

Those who donate between April 1st and the 15th will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Donors who give blood in April will also automatically be entered to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of their choice. More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.

To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo Device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

-Zion Amish Mennonite Church in Montgomery, on April 9th from 2 to 7:30 pm

-Washington Community Blood Drive at 501 Burkhart Drive in Washington, on April 2nd, from 2 to 7 pm

-Christ United Methodist Church in Washington on April 6th, from 2 to 7 pm

-Daviess County 4-H Exhibit Building- Donate for Tara, 4-H Way in Washington on April 14th, from 1 to 7 pm

-Dubois Community Park Center in Dubois on April 1st, from 1 to 6 pm

-St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg on April 8th, from 2 to 7 pm

-Knights of Columbus in Princeton on April 5th, from 2 to 6 pm

-Perry Central High School on April 6th, from 9 am to 2 pm