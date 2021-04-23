The website for making camping reservations at DNR properties has a new look and features to make booking your next gateway a snap.
The site now offers more options to search for camping, cabins, or day-use park facilities. You can also filter your search results to look at park activities, specific site types, accessibility needs, and your desired date range.
Other features allow you to:
— Discover available sites for the upcoming weekend for last-minute trips
— Save favorite campsites, cabins, and facilities for quicker access to making future reservations at those locations
— Shop for a variety of Indiana State Parks products, including gift cards, park passes, clothing, and gifts galore
— Check the balance of a DNR camping gift card
— Donate to support Indiana State Parks
To book your next trip, visit camp.IN.gov.
Be the first to comment on "DNR Camping Reservation Website Has New Look"