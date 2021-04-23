DNR Camping Reservation Website Has New Look

The website for making camping reservations at DNR properties has a new look and features to make booking your next gateway a snap.

The site now offers more options to search for camping, cabins, or day-use park facilities. You can also filter your search results to look at park activities, specific site types, accessibility needs, and your desired date range.

Other features allow you to:

— Discover available sites for the upcoming weekend for last-minute trips

— Save favorite campsites, cabins, and facilities for quicker access to making future reservations at those locations

— Shop for a variety of Indiana State Parks products, including gift cards, park passes, clothing, and gifts galore

— Check the balance of a DNR camping gift card

— Donate to support Indiana State Parks

To book your next trip, visit camp.IN.gov.