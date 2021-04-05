88-year-old Gertrude A. Steffen, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:21 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, in Jasper, Indiana.

Gertrude was born in Dubois County, Indiana, on October 16, 1932, to Roman and Margaret (Rohlman) Steffen.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She worked at Jasper Glove Factory and was a caretaker.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper D of I.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, baking, and spending time at the Habig Center.

Surviving are seven nieces and nephews, Karin Malone, Oaktown, IN, Sarah (Simon) Wigand, Jasper, IN, Mike (Kate) Terwiske, Las Vegas, NV, Deb (Chuck) Chamberlain, Fishers, IN, Pat (Joyce) Terwiske, Richmond, IN, Nancy Cannon, Jasper, IN, and Tom (Rose) Terwiske, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are one sister, Dorothy Terwiske and one brother, Robert Steffen.

There will be a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The D of I will pray a rosary at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.