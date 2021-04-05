Lawrence County man arrested for Burglary and Theft

On Wednesday officers responded to a burglary in Lawrence county that had occurred the day before.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the property owners stated that their barn was entered by an unknown suspect and items were missing.

After investigation troopers were able to identify a possible suspect and suspected vehicle used in the crime.

On Thursday afternoon, an officer saw a male driving a vehicle that matched the description of the theft suspect and made a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old, Christopher S. Abner.

Abner was found to have items matching the description of the stolen items.

After further investigation troopers were able to find other items that were stolen at a local flea market and at Abner’s residence.

Abner was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail and is facing charges of Burglary, Theft, and Criminal mischief.