Bridge Overlay Scheduled for SR 58 White River Bridge Near Elnora

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure for State Road 58 near Elnora for a bridge overlay project.

Beginning on or around , contractors will close State Road 58 from County Road 300 East to Terrell Road for a bridge deck overlay project. As a part of this scheduled maintenance, the bridge will receive a new driving surface.

During the project, the bridge will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all others should use the official detour following S.R. 67, S.R. 358, and S.R. 57.

The project is scheduled to last until the beginning of June, depending upon weather conditions. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.