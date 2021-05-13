City of Jasper offices to close for Memorial Day holiday

Some Jasper residents will have to put their trash and recycling on the curb on a different day in a few weeks.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utility Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 31st, for Memorial Day.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, May 29th.

Trash and regular recycling normally picked up on Monday, May 31st will now be collected on Tuesday, June 1st.

Trash and recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on a regular schedule.

Residents must have their trash and recycling by curbside by 7 am.