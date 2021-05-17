88-year-old Lois J. Ruckriegel, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:38 p.m. on , 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Lois was born in Holland, Indiana, on , 1933, to Albert and Odelia (Peters) Wibbeler. She married Alfred Ruckriegel on , 1952, in Holland United Methodist Church in Holland, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2000.

Lois was a 1951 graduate of Holland High School.

She had been a summer worker at Holiday World, was a cashier at Walgreens for many years, and she was also a homemaker.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper.

She enjoyed playing bingo, loved embroidery and crocheting, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are seven children, Cindy (John) Ambs, Zionsville, IN, Patty Brosmer, Jasper, IN, Sandy (Rod) Haskins, Jasper, IN, Susie (Steve) Hogue, Jasper, IN, Sam Ruckriegel, Jasper, IN, Pamela Ruckriegel, Decker, IN, Jodie (Kipp) Wallace, Bedford, IN, 25 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, one sister, Sharon Wertman, Holland, IN, and one brother, Jerry (Kathy) Wibbeler, Huntingburg, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one daughter, Charlene Smith,one granddaughter, Katherine Smith, one sister, Verdine Wibbeler, and one son-in-law, Mike Brosmer.

A funeral service for Lois J. Ruckriegel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2021, in Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Adam Ruschau will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on , 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on , from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran or to a favorite charity.