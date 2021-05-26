No injuries reported in three-vehicle crash in Jasper

There were no injuries reported in a three-vehicle crash on Jasper on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the northbound lane of St. Charles Street near the intersection with 20th Street.
18-year-old Daryl Parr Jr. of Jasper and 43-year-old William Bishop of Jasper were stopped for the stopped traffic ahead in the northbound lane.
17-year-old Hannah Flamion of Jasper’s attention was diverted from the roadway and failed to see the traffic stopped ahead.
She crashed into the rear of Parr’s vehicle, causing a chain reaction, and pushed him forward into the rear of Bishop’s vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Flamion was cited for following too closely.
Her 2007 Buick Lucerne suffered around $10,000 in damages, Parr’s 2011 Toyota Camry suffered $15,000 in damages, and Bishop’s 2014 Dodge Journey suffered $1,000 in damage.
