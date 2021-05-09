31-year-old Roy Gordon Cole, of Dubois, Indiana, was born January 27, 1990, in Jasper, Indiana, to Roy Thomas and Cathy (Houchin) Cole; and entered into eternal rest on May 3, 2021.

Roy had a sweet kind soul, a gentle spirit and a huge heart. He was easy to love and those of us who knew him, loved him dearly. He loved his family, sports and his dogs. He played baseball, basketball, football and wrestled all through school. He will forever be loved and missed. Roy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon Houchin, Joan Brown, Roy W. Cole, Ellen Cole, Don Cherry and Ruth Ann Cherry.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cathy (Alan) Cherry of Huntingburg; his father, Roy Thomas Cole of Dubois; two brothers, Bryan Beard of Jasper and Shane (Jessica) Cole of French Lick; two sisters, Heather (Ben) Hill of Shoals and Darianne Cherry of San Diego, California; five nephews, Hunter, Landen and Bentley Foll of Shoals, Dakota Brittain of Jasper, and Nathan (Jarrica) Brittain of Stendal; four nieces, Olyvia Beard of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Aubrey Beard of Alfordsville, Adrian Cole and Coraline Cole both of Shoals; by many aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services for Roy Gordon Cole will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate at the service. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or to the wishes of family.