The person killed in a house fire in Birdseye has been identified.

Dubois County Coroner, Katie Schuck, identified the victim as 18-year-old Austyn Walburn.

Autopsy results are still pending.

Birdseye firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at the corner of Cherry and 2nd Streets on Monday evening.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.