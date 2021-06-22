Dr. Brian R. Trill, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:27 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Brian was born on November 20, 1948, in Dunkirk, New York, to Edward “Buster” and Bette (Cunningham) Trill. He married Linda Heeke Schneider on July 25, 1992, in St. Joseph’s Parish Center Chapel.

Ever the student, he received a Bachelor of Accounting from Bemidji State in Bemidji, Minnesota, a Masters of Public Administration from Ball State University in Muncie, IN, a Masters of Accounting from the University of Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Argosy in Sarasota, Florida.

His kindness, gentleness and caring from everyone will be remembered by all who had the privilege of meeting him. He had a quick wit, a boisterous laugh and a genuine smile. He was a faithful Catholic and was active in most parishes he attended. He was a proud Democrat and helped with many political campaigns.

His love of teaching took them on many adventures in five countries in Europe and in four states in the U.S.

Brian retired from teaching on the college level in 2015 due to his illness. He and Linda moved back to Jasper in 2017.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He was a past exalted ruler of the Elks in Dunkirk, New York.

He is survived by his wife Linda Trill, Jasper, IN, one sister Barbara (Phillip) Ricotta, Getzville, NY, five stepchildren, Chris Stenftenagel, St. Henry, IN, Keith Schneider, Sarasota, FL, Tina (Pat) Pauw, Jasper, IN, Maria (Aaron) Da Re, Brandenton, FL, and Tim (Maggie) Schneider, Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren, one great granddaughter, sisters-in-law, Kathryn Trill, Plymouth, MN, and Darlyn Andrews, Baton, Rouge, LA, two nieces, Jill Ricotta, Washington D.C., and Amanda Benson, Baton Rouge, LA, one nephew, Tyler Trill, Eden Prairie, MN, and many close cousins.

A memorial service will be scheduled at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, the Community Food Bank or the Dubois County Humane Society.

