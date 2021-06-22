Drug Round-up puts 21 behind bars in Tell City

21 people are spending time in jail after a series of narcotic investigations in Tell City.
These arrests stem from an initiative the Tell City Police and Perry County Prosecutor’s Office developed in 2016 to target the influx of methamphetamine and other drugs in Perry County.
The Tell City Police Department has since secured over $130,000 of federal grant money through the Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant to counterbalance the cost of this initiative.
In total, this initiative has led to the arrest of 150 people.
Those arrested in Tell City include:
- Charles Faust – Dealing in meth x2, conspiracy to deal meth, possession of meth x2
- Gary Roesch- dealing in meth x2, possession of meth x2
- Vickie Applegate – dealing in meth x2, possession of meth x2
- William Wilkerson- dealing in meth x2, manufacturing meth, possession of meth x3, possession of precursors with intent to manufacture
- Gary Schiyer – possession of meth with intent to deliver
- Michael Little- dealing in meth (over 10 grams), possession of meth, currently incarcerated in Breckinridge, County Kentucky.
- Carolyn Clark – Possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in marijuana
- James Brett Thompson – Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, 5 counts of child molesting
- Ryan Powers – Possession of methamphetamine
- Scott Polster-FTA; Possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, habitual traffic violator
- Ryan Wheatley – Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
- Stephanie Dupont – Possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana
- Jessica Little – Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
- Velissa Young – Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
- Jon Kleeman-Possession of meth
- David Wilkerson – Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
- Mark Sandage – Possession of meth
- Shelmar Perry – Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana
- Heather Burst – Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
- Stephanie Sandage – Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
- Anthony Seifert – possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia
- * ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW”
The Tell City Police Department was assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Cannelton Police Department, and Perry County Emergency Management Agency.
Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at (812)-547-9563.
