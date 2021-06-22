Drug Round-up puts 21 behind bars in Tell City

21 people are spending time in jail after a series of narcotic investigations in Tell City.

These arrests stem from an initiative the Tell City Police and Perry County Prosecutor’s Office developed in 2016 to target the influx of methamphetamine and other drugs in Perry County.

The Tell City Police Department has since secured over $130,000 of federal grant money through the Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant to counterbalance the cost of this initiative.

In total, this initiative has led to the arrest of 150 people.

Those arrested in Tell City include:

Charles Faust – Dealing in meth x2, conspiracy to deal meth, possession of meth x2

Gary Roesch- dealing in meth x2, possession of meth x2

Vickie Applegate – dealing in meth x2, possession of meth x2

William Wilkerson- dealing in meth x2, manufacturing meth, possession of meth x3, possession of precursors with intent to manufacture

Gary Schiyer – possession of meth with intent to deliver

Michael Little- dealing in meth (over 10 grams), possession of meth, currently incarcerated in Breckinridge, County Kentucky.

Carolyn Clark – Possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in marijuana

James Brett Thompson – Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, 5 counts of child molesting

Ryan Powers – Possession of methamphetamine

Scott Polster-FTA; Possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, habitual traffic violator

Ryan Wheatley – Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Stephanie Dupont – Possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana

Jessica Little – Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Velissa Young – Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Jon Kleeman-Possession of meth

David Wilkerson – Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

Mark Sandage – Possession of meth

Shelmar Perry – Possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Heather Burst – Possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Stephanie Sandage – Possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

Anthony Seifert – possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia

* ALL SUBJECTS ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW”

The Tell City Police Department was assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Cannelton Police Department, and Perry County Emergency Management Agency.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at (812)-547-9563.