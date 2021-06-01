Indiana’s reinstates job search requirement

Posted By: Ann Powell June 1, 2021

Indiana’s job search requirement goes back into effect today.

Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits are now required to submit a weekly work search report to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.

To learn more about the state’s work search program, visit in.gov/dwd.

