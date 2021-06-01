Indiana’s reinstates job search requirement

Indiana’s job search requirement goes back into effect today.
Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits are now required to submit a weekly work search report to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.
To learn more about the state’s work search program, visit in.gov/dwd.
