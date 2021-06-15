INDOT increases starting salary for skilled trades positions

Those working in the Indiana Department of Transportation are about to get a bigger paycheck.

INDOT recently increased compensation entry-level pay for skilled trades positions throughout the agency.

The new starting pay for entry-level positions will be $20.00 per hour with a valid CDL and $19.00 per hour without a CDL. INDOT will also pay for CDL training (within 90 days of employment), and employees who obtain a valid CDL will begin earning an additional $1 per hour.

INDOT offers a variety of career opportunities within their skilled trades positions, including:

Highway Maintenance Technicians

Heavy Equipment Operators

Fleet and Equipment Mechanics

Construction Inspectors

Traffic Signal Technicians

Construction Project Managers

Benefits include a comprehensive benefits package and work-life balance with a 37.5 hour work week, paid holidays, as well as vacation, personal, and sick time.

INDOT will also be hosting several hiring events at various locations throughout the state. The next hiring fair will be held on Thursday, June 24th.

More information will be released closer to the hiring event.

For more information, visit workforindiana.in.gov.