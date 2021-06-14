REMINDER: State Road 64 near Birdseye to close for drainage structure replacement on Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing part of State Road 64 near Birdseye for a drainage structure replacement project this week.

Contractors are closing State Road 64 from Kyana Road to Pine Ridge Road to replace a box culvert on Tuesday, June 15th.

This project requires a pavement cut across all lanes of traffic, excavation, and replacement of the drainage structure.

During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

Local traffic will still have access up to the point of closure.

All through traffic will need to use the official detour following State Road 145, I-64, and State Road 162.

Work is expected to last until mid-August, depending on weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.