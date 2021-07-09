2021 Martin County Indiana 4-H Fair Schedule

Friday, July 9

5 pm – Building and Vendors open to Public

5 pm – 7 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction Items

5 pm – 7 pm – Antique Tractor Show

6 pm – 10 pm – Carnival Games

6:30 pm – Queen Contest at Free Stage

Public Fashion Revue during Queen Contest

Little Miss and Mr. Martin County

Cody and the Sidewinders – ½ hour after the queen contest is over at the Free Stage

Saturday, July 10

9 am – Beef show in Livestock arena

9:30 am – 10:15 am – Mud Volleyball Registration

9 am – Horse Show

10:30 am – Mud Volleyball

1 pm – Rabbit show in Livestock arena

4 pm – Lawn tractor driving contest

5 pm – Farm Bureau Games in Livestock arena – Sponsored by Martin County Farm Bureau, Inc.

5 pm – 7 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction items

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm – Loogootee School Band

6 pm – 10 pm – Carnival Games

Sunday, July 11

Noon – Building and Vendors open to Public

2 pm – Poultry Show

3 pm – 3:30 pm – Corn Hole pre-registration with Dennie Green 812-709-1525

3 pm – Kiddie Tractor Pull registration – Sponsored by Farm Credit

4 pm – Corn Hole contest

4 pm – Shooting Sports

4 pm – Kiddie Tractor Pull – Sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America

5 pm – Gospel music at the Free Stage

5 pm – Goat show in the Livestock Arena

6:30 pm – Sheep show in the Livestock Arena

5 pm – 7 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction items

6 pm – Baby Show

6 pm – 10 pm – Carnival Games

6 pm – 9 pm Fire Truck/ Police/ DNR

6 pm – 8 pm – Caricature Drawing – Sponsored by Kountry Kids Day Care

Monday, July 12

2 pm – Cat show in the Community Learning Center

5 pm – Building and Vendors open to Public

5 pm – 7 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction Items

5:30 pm – Cowabunga in the Livestock Arena – Sponsored by Loogootee VFW 9395

6 pm – Swine Show in the Livestock Arena

6 pm – 10 pm – Carnival Games

Tuesday, July 13

5 pm – Building Open to Public

5 pm – 6:30 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction items

5:30 pm – Supreme Showmanship in Livestock Arena

6:45 pm – Silent Auction winners announced in the Livestock Arena

7 pm – Auction in Livestock Arena

7 pm – 8 pm – Release of Projects