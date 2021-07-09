2021 Martin County Indiana 4-H Fair Schedule

Friday, July 9
5 pm – Building and Vendors open to Public
5 pm – 7 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction Items
5 pm – 7 pm – Antique Tractor Show
6 pm – 10 pm – Carnival Games
6:30 pm – Queen Contest at Free Stage
Public Fashion Revue during Queen Contest
Little Miss and Mr. Martin County
Cody and the Sidewinders – ½ hour after the queen contest is over at the Free Stage
Saturday, July 10
9 am – Beef show in Livestock arena
9:30 am – 10:15 am – Mud Volleyball Registration
9 am – Horse Show
10:30 am – Mud Volleyball
1 pm – Rabbit show in Livestock arena
4 pm – Lawn tractor driving contest
5 pm – Farm Bureau Games in Livestock arena – Sponsored by Martin County Farm Bureau, Inc.
5 pm – 7 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction items
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm – Loogootee School Band
6 pm – 10 pm – Carnival Games
Sunday, July 11
Noon – Building and Vendors open to Public
2 pm – Poultry Show
3 pm – 3:30 pm – Corn Hole pre-registration with Dennie Green 812-709-1525
3 pm – Kiddie Tractor Pull registration – Sponsored by Farm Credit
4 pm – Corn Hole contest
4 pm – Shooting Sports
4 pm – Kiddie Tractor Pull – Sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America
5 pm – Gospel music at the Free Stage
5 pm – Goat show in the Livestock Arena
6:30 pm – Sheep show in the Livestock Arena
5 pm – 7 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction items
6 pm – Baby Show
6 pm – 10 pm – Carnival Games
6 pm – 9 pm Fire Truck/ Police/ DNR
6 pm – 8 pm – Caricature Drawing – Sponsored by Kountry Kids Day Care
Monday, July 12
2 pm – Cat show in the Community Learning Center
5 pm – Building and Vendors open to Public
5 pm – 7 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction Items
5:30 pm – Cowabunga in the Livestock Arena – Sponsored by Loogootee VFW 9395
6 pm – Swine Show in the Livestock Arena
6 pm – 10 pm – Carnival Games
Tuesday, July 13
5 pm – Building Open to Public
5 pm – 6:30 pm – Sign up for Silent Auction items
5:30 pm – Supreme Showmanship in Livestock Arena
6:45 pm – Silent Auction winners announced in the Livestock Arena
7 pm – Auction in Livestock Arena
7 pm – 8 pm – Release of Projects
