Chocolate Bliss and Kitchen Essentials Opening New Location

If you’ve been around Japer for a while, you’ve likely heard of Chocolate Bliss and Kitchen Essentials, which is located on the square.

The store has been a staple of the Jasper community since its opening in 2005, and will now be expanding to a new location.

Here’s store owner, Ann Knies, discussing how plans for the expansion developed.

Knies has high hopes for the benefits this expansion will bring to Chocolate Bliss.

Knies also hopes the move will be a positive impact on both the Jasper and Huntingburg communities.

The Huntingburg store will look a bit different than the one in Jasper, as explained by Knies.

Knies hopes that the new Huntingburg location will open its doors this August.