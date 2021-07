Community Foundation announces scholarship awards

Dubois County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients. In total, the scholarship program awarded over$170,000 in scholarship awards to students in the county. These awards are made possible by the generosity of local donors who have established endowments to invest in our local youth and promote higher education.

Scholarships awarded include:

Al and Rosina Schuler Family Scholarship

Gavin Fortwendel (Jasper) Purdue University

Katelynn Stemle (Jasper) Purdue University

Arnold A. Schwartz Memorial Scholarship

Isabel Morrison (Southridge) Indiana University

Best Chairs, Inc. Scholarship

Alyssa Foltz (Heritage Hills) University of Southern Indiana

Brenna Sims (Tell City) Vincennes University Jasper

Drew Hurst (Jasper) Ball State University

Grant Mehringer (Jasper) IUPUI

M. and Rose Renneisen Scholarship

Bailee Schwartz (Jasper) Sullivan University

Katelyn Stemle (Jasper) Purdue University

Critser Family Scholarship

Amaya Knies (Jasper) Purdue University

Dale Helmerich Boy Scout Troop 181 Scholarship

Kenneth Fenneman (Southridge) Indiana State University

Denise Davis-Thompson Scholarship

Aiden Vernon (Southridge) Vincennes University

Dubois County Community Foundation Scholarship

Tia Brosmer (Forest Park) University of Southern Indiana

Edgar C., Estella M. and Kyle T. Friedman Memorial Scholarship

Addison Clauss (Jasper) Purdue University

Ferdinand Community Scholarship

Kendra Hoffman (Forest Park) University of Southern Indiana

Fred Souders& Lee Ray Olinger Aviation Scholarship

Cole Tretter (Dubois) Vincennes University

Frosty M. and Muriel Jones Scholarship

Reece Siddons (Southridge) Vincennes University Jasper

Holland National Bank Community Scholarship

Nathanial Jarboe (Forest Park) Franklin College

Abigail Kerkhoff (Southridge) University of Southern Indiana

Amaya Knies (Jasper) Purdue University

Jerald and Jane Roberts Memorial Scholarship

Drew Hurst (Jasper) Ball State University

Jason Feldmeyer Memorial Scholarship

Aidan Blessinger (Southridge) Belmont University

Baileigh Schneider (Southridge) University of Southern Indiana

Isabel Morrison (Southridge) Indiana University

Meredith Heim (Southridge) University of Southern Indiana

Jay E. Houchin Scholarship

Adam Jochem (Southridge) Vincennes University Jasper

Jeanette Rauscher Scholarship

Corey Peters (Southridge) Boston University

Kelly M. Krodel Special Education Scholarship

Laurel Hubster (Jasper) IUPUI

Larry G. Dugle Memorial Scholarship

Corey Peters (Southridge) Boston University

Lexi Mattingly Memorial Scholarship

Hannah Barnett (Southridge) University of Southern Indiana

Katelyn Stemle (Jasper) Purdue University

Marcia Scanlon Scholarship

Taylor Denning (Southridge) Indiana State University

Marian KlausmeierRoettger Scholarship

Roger Hunter (Southridge) University of Southern Indiana

Mick Birge Scholarship

William Mowat (Jasper) Ball State University

Orlan “Mockey” Lett Scholarship

Kenneth Fenneman (Southridge) Indiana State University

Owen F. Roettger Scholarship

Jose Nunez (Southridge) Indiana State University

Parke-Bell Ltd., Inc. Scholarship

Tia Brosmer (Forest Park) University of Southern Indiana

Pat Zehr Memorial Scholarship

Grace Kizior (Jasper) Indiana University

Raphael Blessinger Memorial Scholarship

John Wallace (Jasper) Franklin College

Ronald E. Blesch Memorial Scholarship

Isabel Morrison (Southridge) Indiana University

Rory Peek (Forest Park) IUPUI

Corey Peters (Southridge) Boston University

Katelyn Stemle (Jasper) Purdue University

Ruby and Dick Smith Scholarship

Isabel Morrison (Southridge) Indiana University

Sarah Gobert Scholarship

Ava Hamilton (Forest Park) University of Southern Indiana

Ava Noblitt (Jasper) IUPUI

Smith-Krapf Scholarship

Corey Peters (Southridge) Boston University

Spirit of Southridge Scholarship

Camden Gasser (Southridge) University of Michigan

Rose Tempel (Southridge) University of Southern Indiana

Steinkamp Family Scholarship

Ethan Bell (Southridge) University of Evansville

Teresa Jean Brooks Memorial Scholarship

Lauren Troesch (Forest Park) Indiana State University

Uebelhor Family Memorial Scholarship

Conner Oxley (Southridge) Oakland City University

Zachary King Scholarship

Isabel Morrison (Southridge) Indiana University

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program

The following scholarship is administered by the Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and the Dubois County Community Foundation.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Bennett Schmitt (Jasper) Indiana University

Memorial Hospital Foundation

The following scholarships are awarded in conjunction with Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship

Alexa Hopf (Jasper) University of Evansville

Mabel L. Kuebler Nursing Scholarship

Emma Gray (Forest Park) IUPUI

Claire Wendholt (Forest Park) University of Southern Indiana

Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship

Lindsey Mehringer (Jasper) Indiana University

St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

Robyn Deno (Southridge) Vincennes University Jasper

Sue Strange & Amy Todd Healthcare Scholarship

Kallin Trambaugh (Barr-Reeve) University of Southern Indiana

Tom & Sue Strange and Amy & Patrick Todd Family Healthcare Scholarship

Mallory Berry (Loogootee) University of Southern Indiana

Scholarship Renewals

The following students received multi-year scholarships and received a renewal in 2021.

Best Chairs, Inc. Scholarship

Kade Allen –Ball State University

Bralyn Boehm – University of Southern Indiana

Lauren Bueltel – Western Kentucky University

Noah Gehlhausen – IUPUI

Sydney Hassfurther – Southern Illinois University – Carbondale

Austin Knies – Ball State University

Thea Petry – University of Southern Indiana

Alana Schepers –IUPUI

Denai Sicard – University of Southern Indiana

Maria Sermersheim –University of Notre Dame

Bradley Vaal – Ball State University

M. and Rose Renneisen Scholarship

Josue Hernandez – Ozark Christian College

Johanna King – Purdue University

Chase Mehringer – Vincennes University

Critser Family Scholarship

Abbey Armstrong – Ball State University

Edgar C., Estella M. and Kyle T. Friedman Memorial Scholarship

Abby Fischer – Indiana University

Kyle Hedinger – Hanover College

Sarah Monesmith – Butler University

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Conner Luebbehusen – University of Evansville

Claire Mehling – IUPUI

Grace Sickbert – Purdue University

Marian KlausmeierRoettger Scholarship

Kera Jochem – Indiana University

Paige Meyer – Indiana State University

Audra Hochgesang – Lipscomb University

Mary Lee Schurz Healthcare Scholarship

Kayla Mundy (Southridge) – Vincennes University Jasper

Owen F. Roettger Scholarship

Brianna Stasel (Southridge) – Indiana State University

Raphael Blessinger Memorial Scholarship

Summer Herzog – Indiana University

Shelby Livingston – University of Southern Indiana

Jadon Mehringer – IUPUI

Smith-Krapf Scholarship

Jack Gasser – University of Evansville

Allison Hassfurther – Ball State University

Mila Vernon – Ball State University