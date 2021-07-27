ILEARN Proficiency Rates for Greater Jasper Schools

The Greater Jasper School Board received an update on ILEARN proficiency data for this past school year. ILEARN, the Indiana Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network, is a program used to measure student achievement by Indiana Academic Standards. The program started during the 2018-2019 school year. Given the impact COVID-19 has had on education for the last year, assessment for the 2019-2020 school was waived.

Tina Fawks, the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, & Assessment, presented to the board the proficiency rates for English/Language Arts and Math, comparing Greater Jasper Schools rates with the state of Indiana percentage.

Tina Fawks, the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, & Assessmentt

In general, the school district performed better in most cases than the state’s numbers. Despite the ordeal of the last year, there are some positives to take into account.

Tina Fawks, the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, & Assessmentt

With rates across the state hitting low percentages, it presents a challenge for Indiana schools to make up the ground that has been lost. The ILEARN data will give schools the information they need to know on where they need to prioritize and focus instruction upon.

Tina Fawks, the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, & Assessmentt

Below you can find a breakdown by Grade level for Greater Jasper Schools compared to the state of Indiana’s percentages.

English/Language Arts

Math