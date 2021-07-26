Major road project to start in Jasper today

A major road project is scheduled to start in Jasper today.

Contractors are closing U.S. 231 between HRJ Lane and West Division Road to begin adding travel lanes and upgrading the signal at U.S. 231 and 12th Street.

The project will add middle lanes to the road, which will give a lane for north and southbound traffic to turn left.

Crews will also replace the signal heads so that they reflect the new configuration of the intersection.

Work is expected to last until the end of July, depending on weather conditions.

No through turning movements will be allowed at this location during the project.

Instead, drivers should use the official detour following State Road 64, State Road 257, and State Road 56.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.