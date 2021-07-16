Railroad Crossing Repair Work Restricting Access at Van Buren Street and State Road 64 in Huntingburg

Traffic alert for those driving through Huntingburg.
Due to railroad crossing repair work at the Van Buren Street and State Road 64 intersection, the crossing is closed until further notice today, July 16.
Please find an alternate route during the work.
For more information, contact City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.
