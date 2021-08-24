67-year-old Cheryl L. Snedeker, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Cheryl was born in Batesville, Indiana, on June 24, 1954, to Kenneth and Betty (Uebelhor) Gehlhausen. She married Mark D. Snedeker on June 23, 1979, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Cheryl was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

She enjoyed Bible study and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, Mark Snedeker, Jasper, IN, four sisters, Ann (Beanie) Hochgesang, Dale, IN, Janet (Brian) Eckert, Celestine, IN, Cindy Steltenpohl, Ireland, IN, Linda Gehlhausen, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, one son, Alex Daniel Snedeker, one brother, Stan Gehlhausen, and one brother-in-law, Paul Steltenpohl.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Cheryl L. Snedeker will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.