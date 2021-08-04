Farmers and Land Managers encouraged to recycle empty pesticide jugs at annual Ag Recycling Day August 4th

Farmers and land managers have the chance to safely empty pesticide jugs today.

This year’s annual Agriculture Recycling Day is held from 8 am to 12 noon today at the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s Process Center.

In order to be recycled, pesticide jugs must be emptied and rinsed three times.

Drums of used motor oil will also be accepted during Ag Day by pre-registration only. There will be a 50 cent per gallon charge this year due to market conditions. Any farmers having waste oil need to contact the solid waste district with contact info, how many drums and how many total gallons they would like to recycle. Once registered, drums must arrive on pallets or be able to be easily slid onto a pallet. Drums will be emptied and be available for pick up at a later date. No drums will be accepted without advance registration.

The event takes place at the District’s Process Center, located at 1103 South 350 West, just outside of Jasper.

This is during regular public hours, so items that are accepted on a daily basis will be accepted as well. Farmers and land managers can call the office at 812-482-7865.

3,500 containers were recycled during last year’s event.