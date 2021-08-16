Illinois woman arrested after hit and run at Holiday World

A dispute between several people at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari led to a hit and run and one person behind bars over the weekend.

It happened at one of the amusement park’s parking lots on Saturday night.

Police say two men and a woman were “grazed” by a vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputy later stopped the vehicle on Highway 162, just north of the park.

Malaia A. Turner of Champaign, Illinois was arrested and transported to the Spencer County Jail.

Her initial charges include felony counts of criminal recklessness, three counts of neglect of dependents, reckless driving causing bodily injuries, and aggressive driving.