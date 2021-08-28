Indiana Regional 15 Planning Commission launches survey; website for Economic Recovery and Resiliency Plan

Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission has launched a survey to get a deeper look into the effects the pandemic has on local residents and benefits.

The plan, titled, “STEADFAST: Creating Deeper Roots for a Stronger Future,” will provide short-term economic endurance strategies, long-term recovery strategies, and regional economic recovery strategies to enable the region to persevere and prevail in the wake of COVID-19 and navigate and endure future economic, biological, and natural emergencies.

The plan is funded through a U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant and is being led by Rundell Erntsberger Associates and AECOM. The survey will run for approximately four weeks.

In addition to hosting the community survey, the website will host documents created throughout the planning process, giving residents and businesses access to the latest information.

You can visit the website at IN15RPCRecoveryPlan.com and take the community survey by clicking “Get Involved.”