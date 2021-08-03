Jasper Police welcomes new K-9

The Jasper Police Department is welcoming a new team!

Makya the bloodhound and her partner, Officer Clint Stewart, officially joined the force on Monday.

The duo is trained in certified mantrailing, which is a skill used to locate missing people.

Makya was originally donated to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Central Indiana from “Find M Friends Inc,” in October of 2018.

Makya is a black and tan bloodhound and will be four years old in January.