Jasper Police welcomes new K-9

The Jasper Police Department is welcoming a new team!
Makya the bloodhound and her partner, Officer Clint Stewart, officially joined the force on Monday.
The duo is trained in certified mantrailing, which is a skill used to locate missing people.
Makya was originally donated to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Central Indiana from “Find M Friends Inc,” in October of 2018.
Makya is a black and tan bloodhound and will be four years old in January.
