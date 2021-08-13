67-year-old Linda Louise Pierini, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away at 12:40 p.m. on , 2021.

Linda was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, on , 1953, to Joseph Edward and Betty Louise Belmore.

Linda was a 1972 graduate of Terra Nova High School in Linda Mar, California and lived in that area for 60 years, before moving to Winslow, Indiana in 2014, to be near family.

Linda retired after 35 years of Federal Service for U.S. Park Police, on the Presidio of San Francisco, California.

Linda enjoyed movies, cooking, gardening, dogs and spending time with her family, especially her daughter and nephews. Linda never met a stranger and was so giving and kind. She was loved by all.

Surviving are her two children, daughter, Christina Pierini, of Winslow, IN, and son, Jason Pierini, of San Mateo, California, one grandchild, two brothers Joseph Belmore (Mary Ann) of Dunmore, PA and Scott Belmore (Sarah)of Winslow, Indiana, two nephews, Nicholas (Jenn) Belmore, of Pittsburg, California and Joseph Belmore, of Winslow, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Edward Belmore, and mother, Betty Louise Belmore.

A celebration of life will be held at the Klub Haus 61, 2031 Newton Street, Jasper, Indiana, 47546, on , 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.