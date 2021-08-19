Michael Kern Named Memorial Hospital Foundation Chairman

Michael Kern was recently named chairman of the Memorial Hospital Foundation Board. Upon the announcement, Kern explained the importance of the Foundation: “Our county and region are fortunate to have one of the top community hospitals in the country. The Foundation supports the efforts of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center to serve our communities, while also collaborating with and supporting the needs and interests of the communities served.”

Kern is a graduate of Indiana University with a bachelor of science in business/finance, the Indiana Bankers Association Commercial Lending School, and of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. Since 1990, he has worked in many aspects of the financial services industry including loan servicing, mortgage lending, credit management, and commercial lending. Kern is involved in many community organizations including Dubois Strong Enterprise Loan Fund Application Committee Chairman, Memorial Hospital Foundation Board Member, and Jasper Lions Club Treasurer. He and wife, Lisa, reside in Huntingburg.

