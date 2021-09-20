Jasper Mayor discusses sidewalk extension project on Newton Street

The City of Jasper is making headway on a major sidewalk project on Newton Street.

Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide updated community leaders and the public on where they are in the project at the Jasper Train Depot on Friday morning.

“We will extend the sidewalk up to 30th Street this year. In fact, this should be done within the next few weeks. But then we will do a section up to 36th Street this fall. By the end of this year, we should be all the way up to 36th Street,” he says.

After this, the Mayor says they will continue the project into the next year. Eventually, he says the sidewalk will stretch all the way up to Walmart. In the meantime, the northbound lane on Newton Street between the Indiana State Police Post and 30th Street will remain closed. The center lane is the northbound lane during this phase of the project.

Vonderheide says the new sidewalk will help ensure the safety of those who live, exercise, or work in the area.

“We know that there is a lot of people that work and live out in this area that need safe ways to get in and out of the community,” he says.

Vonderheide also touched base with community leaders and residents about the status of the Aquatic Center project.

He says they are still in the early planning stages.

“We’re doing a feasibility study. We’ve contracted out with Hafer Associates to help out with that, interview all of the potential partners, and see what the needs are. This study and our needs assessments should be completed by early November,” he says.

The discussion about these topics and projects were all part of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Dean Vonderheide event.

The next event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 30th, from 8 to 9 am at the Jasper Train Depot.

The Chamber will have the coffee and Schnuck’s will provide refreshments.

There is no need to RSVP. All you have to do is show up.

At this time, all attendees are asked to wear a mask.