Jasper Street Department announces closure on Cathy Lane

The Jasper Street Dept. will close Cathy Lane, on the east side of the Mill Street intersection to Terry Lane, beginning Monday, Sept. 13 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

This closure is to replace a failing storm sewer beneath the street & the concrete street at this location.

The storm sewer replacement, along with the replacement of concrete street, will result in the closure of Cathy Lane at this point, for approximately 2 weeks, due to the cure time required on the concrete pour. Barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events may then extend this closure beyond the 2 week period.

Motorists will not have access to this portion of Cathy Lane & therefore, passenger vehicles may use 25th St as a detour.

Truck traffic must use E 15th Street & Kellerville Road as a detour around this project.

Truck Traffic shall not use Mill St, between E 15th St & Cathy Ln/30th St, as this street is not designed for heavy trucks.