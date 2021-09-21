92-year-old John Henry August Sickman, of Stendal, passed away at 8:49 a.m., on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence.

He was born December 8, 1928, in Stendal, Indiana, to John Henry August and Katherine Mary (Egbert) Sickman. He married Wilma Jean Kern on November 7, 1958, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. John was a school teacher and taught for many years at the Holland Elementary School. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Louise Heidorn, Ernest Sickman and Mary Keys; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Sickman.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean Sickman of Stendal; five children, Tim Sickman of Owensboro, KY, Sandra Sickman of Stendal, Emily (Paul) Gloeckner of Columbus, Marla Sickman of Stendal and Janice (John) Watkins of Washington; and six grandchildren, Jenna (Jonathan) Stoss, Amanda Sickman, Sarah Gloeckner, Rachel Gloeckner, Clay Watkins and Birdie Watkins.

Memorial services for John Sickman will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, E.D.T., on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. Friends may call for visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, on Saturday. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the World Mission Prayer League, 232 Cliston Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403.