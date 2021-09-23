Linda K. Goelz, 71, of Huntingburg, passed away, Tuesday, September 21st at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Linda was born August 28, 1950 in Spencer County to Hugo and Ann (Stratman) Hurm.

Linda was an avid gardener. She loved animals and feeding her birds. She is survived by two sons, Mark (Kim) Blackburn of Kankakee, IL and Steven Goelz of Cincinnati, OH; three brothers, Stanley (Carolyn) Hurm of Fulda, David (Laurie) Hurm of Cleveland, OH, and Greg Hurm of Hammond; two sisters, Judy (Carlos) Gutierrez of Huntingburg and Becky (Tony) Bazon of Joliet, IL.

Linda was preceded in death by a son, Chuckie, and her parents.

Burial with graveside services will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Lamont, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com