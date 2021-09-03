Memorial Hospital Has Been Recognized as an AchieveWELL 5 Star Designated Company Through the Wellness Council of Indiana

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has received the 5 Star AchieveWELL designation through the Wellness Council of Indiana. The Wellness Council of Indiana developed the AchieveWELL program to assist employers in creating a corporate culture that encourages and supports employee health through workplace wellness efforts.

Memorial Hospital’s designation demonstrates that the organization has developed a culture of health and well-being.

AchieveWELL is divided into three levels: 3 Star, 4 Star and 5 Star. Each level requires a set of standards to be achieved before an organization can qualify. Memorial Hospital was recognized at the 2021 Indiana Wellness Summit, which took place in Indianapolis.

The Wellness Council of Indiana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about the AchieveWELL process, contact Christina Stafford at (317) 671-3990 or Christina@wellnessindiana.org or visit https://www.wellnessindiana.org/.