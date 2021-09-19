Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy shot while on welfare check

Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to do a welfare check at 612 Short Street in New Harmony.

When the officers arrived and were still outside the residence, the suspect started firing a weapon toward the officers.

While the officers returned gunfire, a Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and critically injured.

The suspect inside the residence was also struck.

The Deputy and the suspect were both taken to the Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville where they are being treated.

Their conditions are currently unknown at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.