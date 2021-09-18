Welcome Newcomers Event will take place in Ferdinand

Those new to the area have a chance to get connected and better acquainted with the community next month.

A Welcome Newcomers Event is scheduled for Thursday, October 7th, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Soup-N-Such in Ferdinand.

The event is available to anyone over the age of 21. Attendees will be treated to speakers, great food & an art class. Jessica Lindauer from Visit Dubois County will welcome everyone and provide ideas & literature on things to do in and around Dubois County followed by a course on Mixed Media Art by a talented artist, Dianna Page Beck. Each participant will finish a 12×12 cradled wood panel creating a fall theme. The cost to attend is $55.

Register for the event here traditionalartstoday.corsizio.com

For more information about this event contact Kathi at Traditional Arts traditionalartstoday@outlook.com or 812-998-2487.