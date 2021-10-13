Jasper man arrested on drug charges after verbal argument

An argument landed a Jasper man in jail on drug charges.

Jasper Police responded to reports of an ongoing verbal argument at a house on Leopold Drive in Jasper around 8:40 Wednesday morning.

A small amount of marijuana was found inside the residence during the investigation.

As a result, 52-year-old Charles Cole of Jasper was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Class A Misdemeanor.