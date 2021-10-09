Memorial Hospital Announces 2020 LCM Volunteer of the Year Award Recipient

Sue Eisenhut has been named the 2020 Little Company of Mary (LCM) Volunteer of the Year Award recipient at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The 2020 award announcement, which is normally presented during National Volunteer Week each April, was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. This award is named in honor of the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the sponsors of Memorial Hospital. Sue is the fourth recipient for this annual award that is based on outstanding performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s mission statement and the core values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality and Justice. Other nominees for the 2020 award included Clara Fromme, Ed Kreilein, Flo Martin, Dennis Neukam, Pam Nigg, Marie Patton, Ann Rasche, Larry Rasche, Alan Small, Larry Wheatley, and Jim Woebkenberg.

Eisenhut grew up in Otwell as the only child of Edgar and Ruth Davis. She married Don Eisenhut on August 25, 1962. He passed away in August 1981.

Eisenhut was a childcare provider for over 40 years and thoroughly enjoyed being around children and taking care of them. She volunteered for the American Red Cross in the office, and helped with blood drives, Tri-Cap, and the American Cancer Society. In 2004, she started volunteering at Memorial Hospital in the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center library. She knew she wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. Eisenhut had a lot of family and friends in the hospital that she would sit with, and she found this to be gratifying.

Mabel Schitter, a neighbor of Eisenhut’s, saw her at the Cancer Center and asked her if she would be interested in working at the front desk. Eisenhut was not sure she could handle that job, but after great training from volunteer, Maggy Clark, Eisenhut has been there ever since.

Eisenhut loves to make a difference in people’s lives whether it be cracking a joke, talking about the weather, or just anything to make patients and family feel more comfortable at the hospital. Her day is made when she can make just one person smile or laugh. She loves volunteering at the hospital, and can’t imagine a life without it.

Eisenhut is the mother of Kevin Eisenhut, Sherry Sollman, and Stacey Wessel. She is the grandmother of six, and great-grandmother of six with another on the way.