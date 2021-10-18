Rose Anne “Rosie” Durcholz, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:14 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Rosie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 14, 1935, to Gus and Viola (DeKemper) Henke. She married her husband of 50 years, Leland “Dutch” Durcholz on June 14, 1956, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2006.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker and member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, charter member of the Holy Family Sodality, a recipient of the Brute Award and was an integral part in the music ministry at Holy Family since its inception.

Surviving are six children, Brenda Sandoval, Steve Durcholz, Kathy (Bob) Pfister, Mary (Alvin Jr.) Mehringer, Julie Dominguez, and Amy Durcholz, all of Jasper, IN, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband are one daughter, Debbie Durcholz, one granddaughter, Kelsey Mehringer, one sister, Eunice Leinenbach, and one brother, John Henke.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rose Anne Durcholz will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.