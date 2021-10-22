Vincennes University names Rob Hudson new Sr. Director of Corporate Partnership Development

Vincennes University has introduced a new position to Workforce Development & Community Services. VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson has announced the appointment of Rob Hudson as Senior Director of Corporate Partnership Development.

“VU is poised to build on the successful growth of our existing workforce development partnerships with many leading employers, such as Amazon, Cummins, John Deere, Subaru, and Toyota, and this new role is dedicated to lead that effort,” Johnson said. “We are excited that Rob Hudson is rejoining the VU team. His knowledge and experience working with employers while at Purdue and VU make him an ideal person to help VU stay at the forefront of employer-driven education and training efforts for critical technical roles, especially in advanced manufacturing and logistics.”

Hudson began his role at VU on Oct. 13.

“I am thrilled to return to the Vincennes family,” Hudson said. “VU is a leader across multiple industries in creating work-and-learn partnerships with companies of all sizes. I look forward to working with VU’s academic and training programs to expand these opportunities.”

Hudson will connect with employers to identify educational opportunities and customized training solutions to address current and future workforce needs, particularly on the Vincennes campus.

“At VU, we pride ourselves on creating programs to meet the needs of employers,” said David Tucker, VU’s Vice President of Workforce Development & Community Services. “We know companies of all sizes must be very mindful of time and cost. Especially this past year and a half of going through a pandemic, now more than ever, it’s imperative for a company to have as little downtime as possible when training employees. With Rob’s position, he will lead VU’s collaboration with corporations to partner in customized training programs.”

Hudson’s experience includes increasingly responsible roles in manufacturing and workforce training throughout Indiana.

Hudson most recently was with Purdue University’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership. Before joining Purdue, he served as the Director of Business & Industry Training at VU from 2014 to 2016. In addition, Hudson is an Indiana Air National Guardsman serving as the Unit Training Manager for the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute, IN. He also serves as the Facilitator for Knox County’s CEO Program, which works with high school students interested in pursuing entrepreneurial pathways.

A native of Solsberry, Indiana. Hudson obtained a Master of Science in Management from Oakland City University, a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle University, and an Associate Degree in Aviation Maintenance from VU.

He and his wife, Sondra, reside in Knox County and are the proud parents of four children.