City of Jasper Thanksgiving Hours

The city of Jasper will have many different hours next week for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, and Friday the 25th and 26th for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Jasper Street department and Resource Recovery site will be also be closed on Saturday November 27th.

Trash and cardboard recycling normally collected on Thursday November 25th will be collected on Wednesday November 24th. Trash and cardboard collected on Friday November 26th will be collected on Monday November 29th.

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup will be on the regular schedule for the rest of the week.

Make sure to have cardboard recycling and trash at the curbside by 7 am.