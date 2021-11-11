Indiana coronavirus update for Thursday, November 11th , 2021

Indiana continues to face the COVID-19 Pandemic, with 2,940 new cases reported Thursday for the state, and 18 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,042,847 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 16,447 deaths reported in the state, with 566 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 140 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 52.1% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated. 98.158% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 1.842% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.038% have been hospitalized, and only 0.019% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid, with an average age of 78 for breakthrough deaths.

Dubois County saw 31 new cases reported Thursday. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 8.3% amongst all test, and 18.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,453 cases for the county, and 135 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 56.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of Thursday:

Spencer has 4 new cases and 1 new death, with 49.7% of its population vaccinated.

Daviess has 10 new cases, with 34.6% of its population vaccinated.

Martin has 4 new cases, with 40.5% of its population vaccinated.

Lawrence has 18 new cases and 1 new death, with 47.9% of its population vaccinated.

Orange has 16 new cases, with 47.3% of its population vaccinated.

Pike has 2 new cases, with 41.9% of its population vaccinated.

Crawford has 2 new case, with 45.2% of its population vaccinated.

Perry has 9 new cases, with 55.5% of its population vaccinated.

And Warrick has 24 new cases, with 60.8% of its population vaccinated.

5.5% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.