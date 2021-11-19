Messmer receives Government Leader of the Year from Indiana Chamber

State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) received the Birch Bayh-Richard Lugar Leader of the Year award from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce last week.

Messmer was chosen for this award because of his work to create a strong state economy and provide Hoosier businesses with relief. This includes his work on Senate Enrolled Act 1 which passed the General Assembly this year. This new law protects businesses from frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits.

“It’s humbling to even be considered for this recognition,” Messmer said. “A strong economic environment is key to a thriving state, and I will continue to work on legislation that supports Hoosier businesses.”