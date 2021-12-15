Best Home Furnishings Organizes Tornado Relief Drive

FERDINAND, IN – Best Home Furnishings in partnership with Olinger Brush Cutting and Excavating and KLS Enterprises has set up a tornado relief drive for community members to drop off essential items to the victims of the tornado outbreak of December 10.

A Best Home Furnishings semi-trailer will be staged at their Plant 10 warehouse which is located at the Industrial Park Road location in Ferdinand. Donations will be accepted starting tomorrow, Thursday, December 16 from 6:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST. Excluding Saturday and Sunday, it will be open until the trailer is filled, and will be departing at the end of the day on Wednesday, December 22.

“Our hearts go out to the individuals who were tragically affected by the severe weather events of December 10,” said Brian Lange president of Best Home Furnishings.“The images and stories coming from the area are truly gut-wrenching, and our hope is to bring our communities together to aid in their relief.”

Individuals and businesses are suggested to drop off a variety of items listed below. Monetary donations are not being accepted through this relief drive.

Blankets Non-perishable Food Tarps Pillows Personal Hygiene Items Trash Bags Coats/Hats/Gloves New Clothes Duct Tape Bottled Water (cases) Toilet Paper Cleaning Supplies Diapers/Wipes Batteries/Chargers Rags & Towels Baby Formula Phone Charges Dog/Cat Food