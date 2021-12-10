IN COVID-19: December 10, 2021

* The Vaccinations numbers have not been updated by the state, as of 3:07 PM eastern. The numbers will be added to this post when they become available.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,315 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 new deaths on Friday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,150,899 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,400 deaths reported in the state, with 614 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19.

Dubois County saw 27 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.2% amongst all test, and 23.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,991 cases for the county, and 143 Dubois County residents have died from the virus.

Spencer County saw 17 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.2% amongst all test, and 40% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,714 cases for the county, and 48 Spencer County residents have died from the virus.

Warrick County saw 51 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17% amongst all test, and 25.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,548 cases for the county, and 194 Warrick County residents have died from the virus.

Vanderburgh County saw 126 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.6% amongst all test, and 26.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 35,390 cases for the county, and 500 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus.

Gibson County saw 32 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.2% amongst all test, and 32.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,311 cases for the county, and 119 Gibson County residents have died from the virus.

Knox County saw 81 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.6% amongst all test, and 28.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,099 cases for the county, and 116 Knox County residents have died from the virus.

Pike County saw 21 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.7% amongst all test, and 33.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,586 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus.

Daviess County saw 16 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.2% amongst all test, and 22.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,217 cases for the county, and 119 Daviess County residents have died from the virus.

Martin County saw 4 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.9% amongst all test, and 22.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,547 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus.

Lawrence County saw 42 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.2% amongst all test, and 27.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,273 cases for the county, and 188 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus.

Orange County saw 28 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.2% amongst all test, and 26.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,426 cases for the county, and 74 Orange County residents have died from the virus.

Crawford County saw 7 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 8.2% amongst all test, and 13.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,734 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus.

Harrison County saw 34 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.9% amongst all test, and 23.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,165 cases for the county, and 101 Harrison County residents have died from the virus.

Perry County saw 35 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.4% amongst all test, and 32.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,022 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus.

Currently 26.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.